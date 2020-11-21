Wyomising won and advanced to the PIAA championships while Governor Mifflin saw its season come to a close with a loss on Saturday afternoon in the state semifinals.
The Spartans rolled to a 44-14 win over Danville in a 3A semifinal on Saturday on their home field. Wyomissing scored 37 points in the first half in the commanding victory.
Wyomissing will face Central Valley for the state title next week.
Governor Mifflin suffered a 48-44 loss to Pine-Richland in a 5A semifinal on Saturday afternoon. The Mustangs led 14-0 after the first quarter, and 28-19 at halftime, but saw that lead disappear in the final two quarters of play.
The Rams took the lead for good with under three minutes left to secure themselves a spot in the state final.