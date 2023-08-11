WYOMISSING, Pa. - The Wyomissing football program has become accustomed to making deep playoff runs that tend to end in December. A season ago the Spartans making it to the PIAA semifinals.
The Spartans finished with a, 13-1 record in 2022 and those winning ways are something the current senior class is eager to continue that success.
It all starts with the coaching, senior Ryker Jones giving credit to Bob Wolfrum and his staff, "The coaches do a great job and they are the reason why we are successful."
It's a staff that gets its team prepared to compete at a high level, week in and week out. Wolfrum is a long tenured coach with plenty of knowledge to pass on to his squad.
The level of trust between Wolfrum and his team is another key to sustaining success. The Spartans will aim to maintain that standard of success in 2023.