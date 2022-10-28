WYOMISSING, Pa. - The Wyomissing football team has rarely been tested while racing to a 9-0 start to the season, but that might change on Saturday when the Spartans host Lampeter-Strasburg (8-1) to decide the Section 4 title.
A 41-24 win over Berks Catholic in mid-September is the closest game Wyomissing has played thus far. The Pioneers have run off eight straight victories since opening the season with a 40-35 setback to Solanco.
Lampeter-Strasburg can score in bunches and everyone knows what an efficient offensive machine the Spartans have been all season.