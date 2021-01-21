Wyomissing and Antietam won in Berks boys' basketball games on Thursday night. The Spartans defeated Oley Valley 52-48 while Antietam took down Hamburg, 64-55.
The Spartans saw their lead cut to one in the final quarter of play, but they held on for the four-point road victory. Owen Doyle had a team-high 14 points for Wyomissing.
Antietam held a double-digit lead in the first half, but the Hawks cut that to just four points in the fourth quarter, however, they could not complete the comeback. Hamburg was without several starters in the game.