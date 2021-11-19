WYOMISSING, Pa. - The Wyomissing Spartans have once again found themselves in the District III-3A title game. This is the third season in a row that the Spartans are competing for the District title.
Failing two years, the Spartans enter Saturday's game looking to defend their 2020 title.
Getting to this point wasn't easy, with their narrowest margin of victory on the season coming a week ago, 14-0. This group looked at their semifinal game as a bit of a wake up call.
On Saturday, the Spartans will look to add more hardware to their collection, with a win over Boiling Springs.