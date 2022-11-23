WYOMISSING, Pa. - Wyomissing has continued to run through their opponents in 2022, the Spartans just two wins away from another PIAA title game appearance.
The road back to the title game starts this Friday night with a visit to Danville out of District IV. Both teams coming into this contest without a blemish on their record.
For the Spartans, keeping the same drive from August to now is nothing new for this program. Getting back to the PIAA title game takes a level of intensity the Spartans bring each week.