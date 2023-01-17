Several contenders on the girls side of the BCIAA hitting the court on Tuesday night. Wyomissing and Brandywine Heights picking up wins to keep rolling in league play.
The Spartans getting the better of Oley Valley in a battle of top Berks teams, 55-38.
Scoring early and often the Spartans would hold a nine point lead after one quarter of play, that would get pushed to 21 later in the game. Amaya Stewart would lead the way with 23 points for the Spartans in the win.
Wyomissing sits at 15-1 overall, 6-0 in league play, and Oley Valley goes to 10-5, 4-2 in league play.
Elsewhere in the county, the Bullets pulled away in the second half to knock off Fleetwood, 40-25.
The Bullets held a 10-point lead at the half, 26-16 and would allow just nine points in the second half. On the offensive side of the ball, Addison Benner would lead the way for the Bullets with 18 points.
Brandywine Heights improves to 11-5, 6-1 in league play. Fleetwood falls to 6-8, 2-4 in league play.