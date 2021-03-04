The Wyomissing boys' basketball team and the Berks Catholic girls' basketball teams ready to start the District 3 playoffs this week.
The Spartans are the top seed in the 4A bracket, the first time since 1976. Wyomissing looks to use that spot to win gold, something the program hasn't done since 1989.
The team takes on Trinity in the quarterfinals on Thursday.
The Berks Catholic girls' basketball team is the fourth seed in its bracket and hosts Big Spring on Friday. The team has evolved and improved as the season has gone along and may be peaking at the right time.