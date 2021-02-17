FLEETWOOD, Pa. - Fleetwood boys' and girls' programs playing host to Wyomissing in a Berks League clash on Wednesday night. The visiting Spartans getting the better of their host in both games.
On the boys' side of the ball first, Wyomissing would keep Fleetwood just out of reach down the stretch to earn the 50-45 win.
The Spartans were led by Zach Zechman with 15 points, he played a key role in the fourth hitting a three for the lead and earning the assist on a crucial late basket to help earn the win.
In the girls' game, the Lady Spartans getting closer to capturing a Berks III title. They helped that cause with a 49-45 win on Wednesday night.
Wyomissing led for much of the game until the third quarter, the Tigers taking their first lead since the first quarter. In the fourth, the Lady Spartans would use a 14-6 run to create some separation and help pick up the win.
Lily Seyfert contributing to that run and in the win with 18 points, tying her teammate Alexis Hess for a game high. All Wyomissing needs is one more win or a Fleetwood loss and they will capture the Division title.