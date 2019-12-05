Both the Wyomissing boys' basketball team and the Wilson girls' basketball program are finishing up their preparations for the upcoming 2019-20 season. The new campaign begins on Friday.
The Spartans have a goal of winning the divisional title. The program has improved over the last few years and looks to be led by Max Hurleman, Jevin Tranquillo, and Darren Brunner this winter.
The Wilson girls' basketball squad returns just one starter from last year's team that qualified for the district playoffs.
Kaya Burkhart is the lone starter back, but she was a big piece from last year's team. She was one of the top scorers in Berks County a year ago and is approaching her 1,000th career point.
The Bulldogs are feeling optimistic after seeing the team's chemistry during the summer league games.