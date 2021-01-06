WYOMISSING, Pa. - The Wyomissing Spartans boys basketball has a great deal of confidence heading into the season. Several key members of their PIAA runner up football team are on the court, and part of a good cause for that confidence.
The Spartans lost their leading scorer from a season ago, but Owen Doyle and Darren Brunner the second and third leading scorers are back to lead the way.
Head coach Ryan Ludwig expresses the same confidence his players do, speaking on the attitude they bring with them from winning on the gridiron and that translating to the court.