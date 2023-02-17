READING, Pa. - The BCIAA girls title game pinning two teams looking to end county title droughts. Wyomissing would be the one ending theirs on Friday night, knocking off Reading, 46-28.
The Spartans controlling this one from the open tip, holding a 14-5 lead after one quarter of play. They would double up on that lead by the fourth quarter.
Offensively for the Spartans, Annie McCaffrey and Alexis Hardy helped to lead the way. McCaffrey and Hardy both finishing with seven points. It was their teammate, Amaya Stewart who led all scorers with 18.
Wyomissing captures its first county title in program history.