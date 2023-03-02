HERSHEY, Pa. - District championship Thursday has taken over the Giant Center. For the Wyomissing girls program, that means history, as the Spartans captured the first District title in program history.
A defensive affair, something the Spartans have relied on all season, as they overcame Delone Catholic, 35-30.
The Spartans would trail by one at the half and heading into the third quarter. Fourth quarter, they would lock it in defensively allowing just eight points. On the other side of the court, Amaya Stewart led the way with 12 points.
Wyomissing adds a District trophy to go with their county title in 2023.