WYOMISSING, Pa. - Wyomissing has been a powerhouse on the football field the last few seasons, having made deep runs to PIAA title games. The Spartans looking to make another run in 2022.
For now, the Spartans shift their focus to an unknown opponent, Cocalico. Just another showdown of two of the best in Section IV of the Lancaster-Lebanon League.
While the Spartans have been a force as unit, there is one that has truly stood out on and off the field. Junior, Caleb Brewer is receiving attention from several Division I schools in recent weeks.
Brewer has received offers from the likes of Maryland, Boston College, and Pitt to name a few so far.