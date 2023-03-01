WYOMISSING, Pa. - The Wyomissing girls basketball team is looking to add more hardware to the trophy case this season. The Spartans already capturing the first Berks County title in program history.
Through this point in the season, the Spartans run has played out with big moments and shots.
Even with the clutch baskets, the Spartans have relied on their tough defense all throughout the season, which has helped to lead them to this point. Those big moments and that defense showing up in the semifinal win over rival, Berks Catholic.
Wyomissing will look to capture the District III title on Thursday night.