WYOMISSING, Pa. - The Wyomissing Spartans are looking to add more hardware to the trophy case this season. Coming off a win over Danville, the Spartans will take on Central Valley for the PIAA-3A state championship.
The Spartans ended the regular season a perfect 6-0, capturing a league title along the way. They have since added a District title to that and have won big in their PIAA playoff games leading up to this.
Central Valley poses an athletic threat that the Spartans know they need to be ready for on both sides of the ball. These players also understand the chance to add to the programs history.
Wyomissing will try to earn their second state title on Friday afternoon, 3:30pm at Hersheypark Stadium.