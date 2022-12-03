PHILADELPHIA - Neumann-Goretti scored in the final seconds to hand Wyomissing its first loss of the season, 20-17 in the PIAA Class 3A football semifinals on Saturday at the Germantown Super Site.
Ben Zechman connected with with Charlie McIntyre on a 10-yard touchdown pass to give the Spartans a 17-14 lead with 34 seconds remaining.
The Saints responded with a 44-yard pass from Mehki Wharton to Qaasim Major with eight seconds remaining for the winning score.
Wyomissing running back Drew Eisenhower had given the District 3 champions an early 7-0 lead with a six-yard touchdown run.
Neumann-Goretti will play Belle Vernon in the 3A State Championship on December 10.