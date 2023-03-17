WYOMISSING, Pa. - The Wyomissing girls basketball program has continued its historic run into the PIAA quarterfinals. Having won the county and District titles, the Spartans are looking to add a PIAA title to the case.
Saturday afternoon the Spartans will look to get one step closer to the ultimate goal.
All season long this is a squad that has imposed their will defensively. During their current run, they've shown they can win with more than just stellar defense.
Awaiting the Spartans in the PIAA-4A quarterfinals is North Catholic, tip off set for 2 PM on Saturday at Bald Eagle High School.