WYOMISSING, Pa. - Changes coming to select schools PIAA classifications in football for the upcoming 2022 season and beyond.
One of those schools affected by the PIAA's decision to make some changes, Wyomissing. Following yet another state title game appearance, the Spartans will be bumped up from 3A to 4A.
The Spartans title game foe the past two years, Central Valley, has also been bumped up to 4A.
This classification change is based on the PIAA's competition formula. Schools that see their classification changed have a chance to appeal the move.
Other schools affected, Southern Columbia will go from 2A to 3A, Imhotep Charter and Archbishop Wood out of Philadelphia will move to 5A.