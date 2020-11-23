WYOMISSING, Pa. - After a commanding win over the weekend, the Wyomissing football team is set to play for a PIAA championship later this week. The Spartans will battle for the 3A crown against Central Valley on Friday afternoon.
The title would be the first for the program since 2012.
The championship tilt is set for 3:30 p.m. on Friday.
The crowd for the game at Hersheypark Stadium will be smaller than a normal state title game and even smaller than the teams were even anticipating.
Pennsylvania Governor Tom Wolf announced new gathering restrictions amid a rise in coronavirus cases in the state. The stadium would be capped at 780 people in attendance, under the new regulations.
Officials are seeking an exception for the upcoming title games as ticket sales are paused just days before the games begin as they seek clarification on the gathering limitations.