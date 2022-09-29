Berks girls and boys soccer hitting the turf on Thursday night, Wyomissing and Tulpehocken earning wins.
The Spartans hit the road to take on Berks Catholic, they would blank the Saints, 2-0. Wyomissing remains unbeaten on the season improving their record to 11-0.
Abby Noey finds the back of the net in the closing seconds of the first half to give the Spartans the lead, and they'd never look back. Sophia Zeppos finding the back of the net in the second half to double-up the Saints.
Elsewhere, the Trojans playing the role of spoiler in Oley Valley's homecoming night.
Tulpehocken's Mason Lillis scores in the closing seconds of the first half to put the Trojans up one. That would wind up being the games lone goal. The Lynx had a shot late, but the ball would find its way right to the keeper.