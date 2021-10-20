WYOMISSING, Pa. - Wyomissing and Wilson West Lawn are once again headed for a Berks County championship. Last season, the Spartans ended their long championship drought, looking to repeat the success in 2021.
This senior laden squad has plenty of underclassmen talent mixed in. The Spartans getting a hat trick from a freshman in their semi-final win.
All throughout the season it has looked like we were destined to get this matchup again, both teams combining for 37 wins.
For this group of Spartans seniors, completing their perfect run in Berks with a county title would be the cherry on top for an incredible 2021 season.