The District III-3A semifinal features a matchup that was always played during the regular season. Now, with the Berks/Lancaster-Lebanon League merger, Wyomissing and Hamburg playing for higher stakes.
The Spartans are in the midst of a District title run, having captured the last three. So a semifinal appearance is nothing new for this program or current group.
On the flip side, the Hawks are looking to coming off a home District win, now seek their first ever title game appearance. For this program, they aren't thinking upset, they see themselves equal to their competition and are ready to make some noise.