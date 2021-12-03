Wyomissing continuing another march toward Chocolatetown. The Spartans knocking off Neumann-Goretti with ease, 42-6.
The Spartans held a 14-6 advantage at halftime, they would remain in complete control in the second half. First drive of the half was proof of that when Ben Zechman finds Drew Eisenhower for the score, 21-6 Spartans on top.
Zechman would later find Charles McIntyre for a score in the third to push their lead further ahead.
Later in third, putting this one well out of doubt, Amory Johnson goes 43 yards to the endzone, 35-6 at that point.
Wyomissing gets a rematch and a chance at revenge against Central Valley in the 3A title game next Saturday.