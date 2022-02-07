WYOMISSING, Pa. - The ink was barely dry on the NLIs for the Class of 2022 when a Wyomissing junior decided to move ahead and announce his intentions as a member of the following class of football commits.
Jven Williams, a consensus Four-Star recruit and Top-100 prospect, announced he will stay relatively close to home and take his offensive lineman talents to Penn State. The Nittany Lions won the bidding war over other Big Ten schools such as Michigan and Michigan State as well as Ole Miss of the SEC.
Williams, who did not begin receiving offers until this season, declared his intention to join head coach James Franklin in Happy Valley on social media over the weekend.