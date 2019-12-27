WYOMISSING, Pa. - The Spartan Holiday Tournament began on Friday at Wyomissing High School with several girls' basketball teams competing in the two-day tournament.
The hosts faced Pottstown and cruised to a 68-35 in the semifinal contest. The Spartans led 25-8 at halftime.
In the other semifinal, Lancaster Country Day defeated Schuylkill Valley, 58-53. Lancaster finished the game on an 8-2 scoring run to secure the victory.
The two winners will face off in the championship game of the tournament on Saturday.