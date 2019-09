Wyomissing leads Fleetwood 21-0, game suspended due to weather All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. Wyomissing vs. Fleetwood Highlights Video

FLEETWOOD, Pa. - Wyomissing led Fleetwood 21-0 at the half of a battle of undefeated teams on Saturday night. After the first two quarters of play, the game was suspended due to severe weather that persisted throughout the night.

The game will resume on Sunday at 2 p.m.

All three scores for the Spartans were on the ground.