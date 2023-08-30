WYOMISSING, Pa. - Wyomissing hits the road for the second straight week, part of three straight on the road for the Spartans to start the season. This week, Pottsville welcomes the Spartans.
A perennial powerhouse, the Spartans put that on full display in week one with a, 56-7 win over Kennard-Dale.
The scoreboard wasn't the only thing lighting up for the Spartans last Friday night, they lit up the stat sheet as well. They put up over 400 yards of offense and six players found the endzone.
Although it was a resounding win, head coach Bob Wolfrum saw plenty of things to be cleaned up with his squad heading into week two.