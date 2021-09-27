Wyomissing and Governor Mifflin were victorious in BCIAA girls' soccer matches on Monday night. The Spartans scored a 5-1 win over Tulpehocken while the Mustangs bested Fleetwood 2-1.
Wyomissing improved to 10-0 with the win and dropped Tulpehocken to 7-3-1. Mifflin moved to 8-3 as Fleetwood dropped to 7-4.
The Spartans jumped out to a 3-0 first half lead and rolled to the win from there. The Mustangs scored twice early in the second half and then held on for the win despite a late-game goal by the Tigers.