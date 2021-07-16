...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM SATURDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH LATE
SATURDAY NIGHT...
The National Weather Service in Mount Holly has issued a
* Flash Flood Watch for portions of northern Delaware...New Jersey...
and Pennsylvania...including the following areas...in northern
Delaware...New Castle. In New Jersey...Camden, Coastal Atlantic,
Coastal Ocean, Eastern Monmouth, Gloucester, Hunterdon, Mercer,
Middlesex, Morris, Northwestern Burlington, Ocean, Salem,
Somerset, Southeastern Burlington, Sussex, Warren, and Western
Monmouth. In Pennsylvania...Berks, Carbon, Delaware, Eastern
Chester, Eastern Montgomery, Lehigh, Lower Bucks, Monroe,
Northampton, Philadelphia, Upper Bucks, Western Chester, and
Western Montgomery.
* From Saturday afternoon through late Saturday night.
* Thunderstorms with locally heavy rain are expected to affect
eastern Pennsylvania, northern Delaware and New Jersey from
Saturday afternoon into Saturday evening. Rainfall totals of 1 to
2 inches are anticipated in a short amount of time with local
amounts up to 3 to 5 inches possible.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action
should Flash Flood Warnings be issued.
&&