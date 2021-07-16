Legion, Wyomissing v. Hatfield/Towamencin highlights

READING, Pa. - The Legion Region Two tournament gets underway this weekend at Owl Park, Wyomissing getting the action going on Friday against Hatfield-Towamencin. 

The Spartans starting things off with a walk-off win, 2-1. Stellar pitching and clutch hitting advancing the Spartans into the winners bracket. 

Braeden Minnich racked up 11 strikeouts in his dominant performance on the mound. At the plate, it was Thomas Grabowski who provided the game winning hit in the bottom of the seventh.