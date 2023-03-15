Wyomissing pulled away down the stretch ot knock-off Neumann-Goretti in the PIAA-4A second round, 40-33. The Spartans continuing their historic run in the postseason.
The Spartans would find themselves trailing by five at the half, cutting it down to one heading into the fourth.
Amaya Stewart would lead all scorers with 25 points for the Spartans. Down the stretch, Alexis Hardy would drive and score a clutch bucket to help the Spartans maintain their lead.
Wyomissing will square off against North Catholic in the quarterfinals.