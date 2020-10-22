WYOMISSING, Pa. - Wyomissing football is preparing for the playoffs with one week of the regular season left. The Spartans currently hold the top spot in District III-3A standings.
Having limited time on the playing field this season the Spartans have ramped up their intensity in practice to get ready for the playoffs. The players understand what is being asked of them in order to be ready for the District playoffs.
Wyomissing has cruised through their regular season matchups so far, averaging around 40 points as a margin of victory through four games. They will look to keep that rapid pace going against Schuylkill Valley this Friday in their regular season finale.