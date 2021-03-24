DETROIT, Mi. - The Detroit Lions have signed former Wyomissing standout Alex Anzalone to a one-year deal, as the free agency period continued on Wednesday.
The free agent linebacker is reunited with some familiar faces, Dan Campbell and Aaron Glenn who were on the staff in New Orleans where Anzalone was drafted. Campbell has taken over as the head coach in Detroit and he hired Glenn as his defensive coordinator.
Anzalone was a third round pick out of Florida in the 2017 draft. He played in 38 games for the Saints, with 20 starts, battling injuries throughout the start of his career.
Most recently, Anzalone appeared in 16 games with nine starts during the 2020 season, finishing with 41 total tackles. He played a mix of defense and special teams for the Saints.
In total during his career, he has racked up 123 total tackles with four sacks and has forced three fumbles and one interception.
The one-year deal with the Lions is worth $1.75 million.