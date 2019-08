WYOMISSING, Pa. - The Wyomissing football team took a big blow in their season opening win over Twin Valley losing starting quarterback Zach Zechman for the rest of the year.

The Spartan's offense still soared when running back Jordan Auman took over last week, and the team is rally around their new QB.

Wyomissing is a team loaded with talent, and that'll be put to a test this Friday night when they square off with Pottsville.