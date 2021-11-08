WYOMISSING, Pa. - Wyomissing captured their second straight District III-2A title over the weekend. The Spartans now shifting their focus to the PIAA tournament.
Coming into 2021, the Spartans were faced with some turnover around the pitch, but those younger players have provided a spark.
While at the teams core is the most decorated senior class in program history. Now two-time District champions and a deep run in the PIAA tournament back in 2020.
This is a team that imposes their brand of soccer on the pitch, setting the tone early and maintaining momentum.