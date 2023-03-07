WYOMISSING, Pa. - The Wyomissing girls basketball team has had a season for the record books. The Spartans capturing the first County and District III titles in program history.
Aside from the trophies, the Spartans have suffered just two losses on the season, entering the PIAA-4A tournament with a, 26-2 record.
This has been a tough-knit Spartans group all season, turning their hard nosed defense into offense. That formula, leading to much of their success up to this point.
Not only are they tough defensively, mentally they've shown that same toughness, jumping from one challenge to the next.
Wyomissing opens their PIAA-4A tournament at home on Saturday afternoon against, Parkway Center City.