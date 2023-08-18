WYOMISSING, Pa. - Wyomissing had a stellar 2022 season making a run to the PIAA semifinals, capturing county and District gold along the way. The Spartans looking to pick up where they left off.
This is a squad that returns plenty of talent and experience across the field. Some players will be stepping into new roles, but that isn't hampering any expectations.
One of the leaders in 2023, Annie Mccaffrey has seen the work from the offseason already translate during the preseason workouts.
"We all had a common goal we all wanted to get back and just do even more than we did last season so we all worked on the off-season and just kind of coming together in the obviously the preseason and just seeing it already translate is just amazing."
The Spartans know they have a big target on their backs this season as the reigning county and District champs. Nothing is being overlooked even with the goal being a PIAA final.
Wyomissing opens the season against Berks Catholic next week.