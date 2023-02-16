READING, Pa. - The Berks County basketball championships will take to the court on Friday night at Santander Arena. The two programs competing for the girls title, Wyomissing and Reading.
The Spartans are a program that expected to be in this position at the beginning of the season. They have yet to lose a game in league play, and have only lost two games all season, 22-2.
Standing in the Spartans way, the Red Knights who just pulled off the upset over Berks Catholic to make it to Friday.
For the Red Knights, this is a girls program that hasn't hoisted a county title trophy in 13 years. This is a resilient senior class that the Red Knights have, and they'd have it no other way than going out on top to end their league play careers.