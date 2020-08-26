WYOMISSING, Pa. - A season ago Wyomissing were the runner-ups on the court behind Conrad Weiser. This season the lady Spartans look to take the next step forward.
Wyomissing returns their top 10 players to the tennis court from a season ago. This is a group that made it to the Berks title match, District III semifinals, and the PIAA quarterfinals.
The lady Spartans kicked off practice this week for the 2020 season, the team happy to reunite and reconnect on the court with one another. Up until this point they were all left to their own devices to work out individual from home due to the COVID-19 pandemic.