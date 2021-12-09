WYOMISSING, Pa. - Wyomissing gets their shot at redemption on Saturday afternoon when they hit the turf at Hersheypark Stadium in the PIAA 3A title game.
The Spartans will once again take on Central Valley, the team that claimed the title in 2020.
This group is not only excited to get back on that field for another chance to capture state gold, but for their loyal supporters to be there with them in full force this time around.
Amory Thompson making note of that family atmosphere that Wyomissing football is all about, and what their fans bring to the table every game.
Kickoff of the 3A title game is set for noon on Saturday.