WYOMISSING, Pa. - The Wyomissing girls soccer team is headed to the District III-2A final. The Spartans are the top-seed in the tournament and proving why that is with their play.
On Tuesday the Spartans downed Trinity, 3-1 to get back to the District title game.
Wyomissing has had no shortage of goal scorers - Abagail Noey, Hannah Hurleman and Sophia Zeppos, leading the way offensively as they push towards another District title.
This senior class, looking to make their mark with a title of their own, will take on Bishop McDevitt at Hersheypark Stadium.