FLEETWOOD, Pa. - Wyomissing and Fleetwood had to suspend their game Saturday night due to severe weather, Wyomissing held a 21-0 lead at the time.

The Tigers and Spartans picked things back up on Sunday afternoon, and it remained all Spartans as they picked up the win 35-7.

Both the Fleetwood and Wyomissing came into this contest undefeated on the season.