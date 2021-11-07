District III-4A and 2A girls soccer title games being held on Saturday. Wilson came up short, while Wyomissing made up for the County title loss with District gold.
The Bulldogs faced Central Dauphin in the 4A title game. A thrilling back and forth affair, but the Bulldogs couldn't a second goal in the 2-1 loss. The lone goal coming from Natalee Vicari, which tied the game up at that point.
In the 2A game, the county runners up took down Bishop McDevitt, 3-1 for their second straight District title. Hannah Hurleman netted two of the goals in the win for the Spartans.