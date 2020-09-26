WYOMISSING, Pa. - Wyomissing defeated Fleetwood 49-9 on Saturday afternoon in a Berks football game. The Spartans improved to 2-0 this season with the victory while the setback moved the Tigers to 0-2.
The hosts led 28-3 at halftime.
