WYOMISSING, Pa. - Wyomissing will face a familiar foe in the BCIAA girls soccer title game. The Spartans will matchup against Wilson West Lawn for the third straight season.
This one acting as a rubber match of sorts, the Spartans having won the first meeting back in 2020 and the Bulldogs winning the most recent title meeting last season.
The 2022 Spartans are a potent team offensively, putting up a plethora of goals - scoring at least two goals 18 times and five or more goals 11 times. They're 18-1 heading into the latest title meeting against the Bulldogs.
For the Spartans, the sole focus at practice has been to beat the Bulldogs and reclaim the title. This is a squad that knows it'll take a complete game both mentally and physically.
Kickoff in the girls title game will take place Thursday night after the boys title game, which begins at 5:45 PM. The games will be held at Exeter.