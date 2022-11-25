Wyomissing fighting to get back to the PIAA title game, they would survive a late missed field goal in the final seconds to knock off Danville, 21-19.
The Spartans getting scores from three different players in the closely contested win. Evan Blickley scoring the first touchdown of the game to give the Spartans the 7-0 lead.
Drew Eisenhower scoring the second touchdown of the game for the Spartans, a 16-yard scamper into the endzone.
Danville would fight all the way back to get within game winning field goal distance, but the kick goes wide left. The Spartans will face either Northwestern Lehigh or Neumann Goretti.