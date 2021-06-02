WYOMISSING, Pa. - The Wyomissing baseball team is seeking their first District 3 title since the early 90's. Standing in their way of pulling this feat off, ELCO.
The Spartans finished the season with a 15-8 record, and were the top team in Berks 3.
In their semifinal game to get to the title game, the Spartans needed extra innings in their win over East Pennsboro. They tied things up with two runs in the seventh before hitting the game winner in the ninth.
Seniors Luke Terefenko and Pedro Rosario are proud of the culture they've built within the program, and want to continue to build upon that with a District 3 title.
The District 3-4A baseball title game will be played at FirstEnergy Stadium, first pitch is scheduled for 4:30 PM.