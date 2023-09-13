WYOMISSING, Pa. - Wyomissing gears up for the 'Backyard Brawl' on Saturday afternoon. The Spartans enter the latest edition coming off of a thrilling and close win in week three.
A season ago, the Saints held the halftime advantage but the Spartans mounted the comeback in the second half for the win.
This Spartans squad looks at each week as a new opportunity, no matter the opponent or if they won or lost the week prior. That mentality helping to push this program to always be at its best.
For head coach Bob Wolfrum, he wants to see an improvement in this edition of the rivalry with the Saints. Falling behind and having to comeback last season, Wolfrum wants to see his squad come out the gates firing on all cylinders.