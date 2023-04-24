WYOMISSING, Pa. - The Wyomissing School District Board of Directors announced Monday that the football stadium will be christened as "Bob Wolfrum Field" in honor of his 50 years of service as football coach, including the last 36 as head coach.
Wolfrum has won 350 games as head coach, which is the most in Berks County and PIAA District 3. The Spartans have also captured 11 District 3 titles and 19 league championships under the veteran coach and the 2012 team won a PIAA State Championship.
A formal dedication event will be held in conjunction with the Spartans home game on October 14, with additional details to follow.
"Coach Wolfrum has provided 50 years of excellent teaching - both on the football field and in the classroom - to help students learn, reach goals and achieve with teammates," said WASD Superintendent Robert Scoboria. "His impact at Wyomissing Area is much greater than the wins and championships, it can be measured by the hundreds of Spartans that have taken his valuable lessons and applied them for success at work, with family and in the community."