WYOMISSING, Pa. - It's still early in the season, but the Wyomissing girls basketball team has been on a roll. The Spartans are the one undefeated team in Berks County.
This is a group that is playing a complete brand of basketball right now, leading the league in average points scored and allowing the fewest points per game.
The Spartans are young team, with the look of a squad that's played together for years. The two leading scorers so far are only sophomores. The influx of young talent has this has a program very much on the rise.
Following a 7-0 start, the Spartans look to be well on their way to contending for titles.